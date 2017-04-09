Proposals for assistant village headman

/ Front page / News

THE consultations on the draft village bylaws have heard of proposals for village nurses to become assistant village headman.

This was revealed by iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga during the village bylaws consultation at Nailaga Village in Ba on Friday.

Mr Kurusiga said the submissions had been made by several women's groups along with the Ministry of Health.

He added the suggestion was to encourage women participation in decision making in traditional village settings.

"They already do a great deal of work in the village itself and this is just sort of an added role," he said.

"The nurses play a similar role as village headman.

"To confer the role of assistant village headman means there is better co-ordination of duties and work to be a lot easier."

He said village headmen were also asking for an increase in allowance for both positions.