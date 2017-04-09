Call to understand provisions in bylaws

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aisea Ratoto with Sairusi Naliva discuss a point during the village bylaws consultation at Nailaga Village in Ba on Friday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FORMER Fijian politician Adi Finau Tabakaucoro says there is a need for people to understand the provisions highlighted in the village bylaws.

She highlighted this while speaking at a panel discussion during the proposed village bylaw consultation which was organised by the Fiji Women's Rights Movement (FWRM) at De Vos on the Park on Thursday night.

Adi Finau said there was nothing new articulated in the village bylaws but there was a need to understand the purpose of reviving the bylaws as it served to protect villagers.

The issue of not having to include every villager during the consultation was also raised.

However, Adi Finau stressed there was a need for youths to take advantage of the consultation period and to attend it in order for them to raise their agenda and issues affecting them.

FWRM human rights training officer Alanieta Valulu said during their team visits, they had raised questions with members of the community on what was entailed in the village bylaws.

Ms Valulu said majority of the people did not understand other factors highlighted in the document.