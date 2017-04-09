Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

New bridge for Old Capital

Aqela Susu
Sunday, April 09, 2017

THE new Market Bridge in Levuka will have the same feature as the old one because it is one of the heritage sites in the Old Capital.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) chief executive officer John Hutchinson said reconstruction work had to be done to the bridge because the original one was not safe for vehicle and pedestrian use.

Work on the new bridge is expected to begin from Monday.

"Due to the deteriorating condition of the bridge superstructure required an immediate replacement," Mr Hutchinson said.

"The bridge is considered to be a heritage site and it will have the same feature as the old bridge; a dual lane bridge with a single pedestrian walkway.

"The Fijian Government is committed to protect and maintain Levuka — the World Heritage Site, hence the construction of new road infrastructure is vital and has been among the top priorities for the FRA."

The reconstruction work on the bridge costs $3 million and is part of the design and construction of six short bridges program.

Nine thousand people are expected to benefit from this development as the bridge is the centre of the town.

"The FRA will work to keep disruptions to a minimum and we ask the public for their patience during the reconstruction period," he added.








