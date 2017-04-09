Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

Women urged to build better lives for their families

Mere Naleba
Sunday, April 09, 2017

WOMEN from the province of Rewa have been reminded to continue their work in building better lives for their families.

This was the message delivered to the crowd who gathered at Syria Park in Nausori on Friday by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa during the Rewa Women's Craft Show.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said women had a lot of power to change lives and they needed to embrace life as well as harness it.

"Though this is the final craft show, I must emphasise that it is the new beginning of more opportunities for the women of Rewa," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"Your contribution to change and to improving the status of women can be many. From standing in solidarity with other women to influence a better future not only for women, but also for men, to focus your energy in not fighting the old but building the new in improving lives and those around you."

She said there was a need to recognise the contribution of rural women.

"Around the world, resilient and resourceful rural women contribute in a multitude of ways through different livelihood strategies to lifting their families and communities out of poverty," she said.

"Far too often, the long hours of work that rural women engage in are not defined as economically active employment in national accounts, but are essential to the wellbeing of their households."








