Resort opens doors

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths from Nailuva Village in Ra lined the path to the overwater bure during the opening of the Fiji Marriott Resort last night. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MORE than a decade after a deal was struck to transform Momi Bay into one of Fiji's finest tourist properties, the $200 million Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay has finally opened its doors to the public.

Scores of dignitaries, including former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni, attended the official opening ceremonies yesterday.

Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) board chairman Ajith Kodagoda said they entered into the ill-advised investment in 2004.

"We have, through the years, been fortunate to have had the full support of the Government to make good on a bad investment, the product of which is this beautiful property," he said.

Mr Kodagoda said poor governance, ill-conceived advice and mismanagement had led to selfish investors feasting over hard earned member savings.

He said in 2007, the assistance and foresight of Government helped institute a rehabilitation program for the investment.

"Taking physical possession of this property was also not an easy task as the landowner communities were also shortchanged by the previous developer.

"In fact, we had to overcome resistance and roadblocks as we went through a painful and frustrating process of winning the confidence of landowners."

Another decision was made in 2014 to pursue the completion of the property, which Mr Kodagoda said was done by bringing in a reputable general manager and bringing an international brand to Fiji.

Fletcher Construction Fiji Ltd was later chosen as the contractor, who worked with FNPF to test all structures and services underground to minimise construction risks.

Despite challenges, Mr Kodagoda said strong partnerships between agencies such as FNPF, Marriott and Fletcher allowed for the completion of the resort.

He said 47 youths from Momi were also chosen to undergo specialised training at the Fiji National University, after which they were employed at the resort.

Commending the development, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said the project brought the Momi area to life.

"For the Fijian people, this is far more than just a resort, this entire facility represents opportunity," he said.

Mr Bainimarama said the resort would also provide job opportunities for tour operators, duty-free shops, beverage suppliers, handicraft vendors, fruit sellers along the highway and all other Fijian enterprises that grow alongside our tourism industry."

The resort boasts 250 rooms, of which 22 are open-water bure villas. Five ocean lagoon suites are located along the peninsula, nine single and 39 duplex ocean lagoon bure and 136 standard rooms.