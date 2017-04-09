A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises

/ Front page / News

ATTORNEY-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said political parties were using the Penang sugar mill closure issue to garner support.

Speaking at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation in Rakiraki yesterday, the A-G said one political party held a meeting in Rakiraki earlier yesterday and had made unrealistic promises.

"One political party said they will put in a new mill and a $100 a tonne cane price but this is politicising the issue, where will they get the money from?" he said.

"Whenever, we make decisions, we have to look at it realistically."

Though Mr Sayed-Khaiyum did not name the political party, the only party that attended a meeting of growers to discuss the Penang sugar mill closure was the National Federation Party (NFP).

Leader, Professor Biman Prasad made the comment at a meeting organised by the Fiji Cane Growers Association.

The A-G said Government was addressing the concerns of canegrowers holistically by removing the burden of school fees and subsidising bus fares.

He said there were also other incentives such as fertiliser subsidies, cane planting grants, mechanical harvester assistance and the Help for Homes initiative.