NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected

Tevita Vuibau
Sunday, April 09, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says the revocation of any proposed village bylaws will be a high priority of their government.

It (revocation) will happen if the party forms the next government.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party also expected the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to investigate whether the bylaws were discriminatory and would marginalise rural iTaukei communities.

He made the comments yesterday after revelations the proposed bylaws included sections stating political parties needed to inform the provincial council before conducting political meetings in villages.

Prof Prasad said bylaws pointed to an attempt to unilaterally force an issue that addresses social issues prevalent all over the country, and not solely limited to villages alone.

"Similarly, the Rotuma Bill has already been rejected by the people of Rotuma and their traditionally appointed spokespeople," he said.

"While we appreciate that a Parliamentary Standing Committee is still looking at the Bill, we will await their findings and recommendations when it comes to the Parliament and respond accordingly with what we have been advised by the Rotuman community.

"Section 43 of the bylaw that states that it is unlawful to enter a village without formal authorisation of the provincial council for any other purpose than visitation, is clearly intended to limit access by political parties and is further confirmation of control of our people who should be free to make their own decisions without any State-sponsored control."








