NFP vows support for farmers

"WE will never stop being a voice for the people and for the 200,000 who depend on the sugarcane industry for their survival."

This was the promise made by National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad to more than 200 farmers who attended a meeting organised by the Fiji Cane Growers Association in Rakiraki yesterday.

"We will continue to put forward motions, raise concerns and bring to the Government's attention your concerns, requests and fears," he said.

"It doesn't matter if they continue to reject our motions and call us what they want to.

"We will never stop being there for the disenfranchised and marginalised people of Rakiraki or anywhere else for that matter."

Prof Prasad was invited by the Fiji Cane Growers Association to take farmers views about what they call the arbitrary closure of the Penang sugar mill.

He said the NFP's opposition to the two Bills proposed by Government, Reform of the Sugar Cane Industry Bill and Sugar Cane Growers Fund Amendment Bill and a petition brought recently on behalf of more than 300 growers were just a few examples of the NFP's commitment to the industry and people of Rakiraki.

"Our repeated calls for a parliamentary select committee on sugar and our proposal for $50 million over three years to boost farmers' income so they can focus on increasing production has been continuously shot down.

"We asked for Parliament to convene immediately after Tropical Cyclone Winston to address the issues faced by the people was also rejected.

"Government said there was no need and look at where we are at now.

"Schoolchildren are still in tents, farmers are still struggling to rebuild their farms and livelihoods.

"When you consider that more than 60 per cent of our poor live in rural areas, and the cost of basic food items and cane production have gone up, these are serious issues that need urgent attention."

The NFP leader said the plight of all Fijians, including the poor, would continue to be raised in Parliament.