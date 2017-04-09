Fiji Time: 12:37 PM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Biman on mill closure

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, April 09, 2017

CLOSING the Penang sugar mill was a kick in the guts of every farmer, market vendor, businessman and citizen in Tavua and Rakiraki, says National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

He made the comment while addressing more than 200 farmers who participated in a meeting organised by the Fiji Cane Growers Association in Rakiraki yesterday.

"Let me tell this Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation people who think that closing the mill will have no impact on Rakiraki," he said.

"You are removing the income of more than 100 mill workers from the Ra economy.

"This will have an impact on market vendors, shops, transport providers and every person who participates in the local economy."

Prof Biman's promise that if the NFP was voted into power it would rebuild the mill brought resounding applause and cheers from the farmers at the event.

"When we come into government next year, our first priority is to build a new mill because you deserve it and the people of Rakiraki depend on it."

During a press conference in Rakiraki on Friday, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark assured the Rakiraki community that the FSC would continue to support recreational activity in the town.

He also said employment would be created for villagers during the dismantling of the Penang sugar mill.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s team on track
  2. Biman on mill closure
  3. Resort opens doors
  4. A-G: Parties making unrealistic promises
  5. Villagers told not to lease land within village boundaries
  6. NFP vows support for farmers
  7. NFP pledges revocation of any bylaw if elected
  8. Fiji 7s connection
  9. NZ naval ship to counter illegal fishing
  10. Fijian in NZ fatal accident

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)