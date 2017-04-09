Biman on mill closure

/ Front page / News

CLOSING the Penang sugar mill was a kick in the guts of every farmer, market vendor, businessman and citizen in Tavua and Rakiraki, says National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad.

He made the comment while addressing more than 200 farmers who participated in a meeting organised by the Fiji Cane Growers Association in Rakiraki yesterday.

"Let me tell this Government and the Fiji Sugar Corporation people who think that closing the mill will have no impact on Rakiraki," he said.

"You are removing the income of more than 100 mill workers from the Ra economy.

"This will have an impact on market vendors, shops, transport providers and every person who participates in the local economy."

Prof Biman's promise that if the NFP was voted into power it would rebuild the mill brought resounding applause and cheers from the farmers at the event.

"When we come into government next year, our first priority is to build a new mill because you deserve it and the people of Rakiraki depend on it."

During a press conference in Rakiraki on Friday, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark assured the Rakiraki community that the FSC would continue to support recreational activity in the town.

He also said employment would be created for villagers during the dismantling of the Penang sugar mill.