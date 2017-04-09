Empowering women is vital, says Bhatnagar

/ Front page / News

EMPOWERING women is imperative, says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar.

In meeting with various groups in Labasa yesterday, Ms Bhatnagar said women had contributed so much to society and they should be supported.

"The commitment and dedication shown by women with their small businesses has made a difference in lives of their families and in the communities," she said.

In particular, she thanked the vendors of the popular fish parcels in Labasa, describing their dedication as one that has produced successful citizens in the forms of their children.

Ms Bhatnagar met them yesterday and gave a set of rubbish bins for the food stall area.

"When we heard about the fish parcel vendors and their successful, amazing stories, working tirelessly to provide for their families, we were amazed by the drive they have and stories of their progress," she said.

"I am of the belief that when all cross sections of society and stakeholders work together, there is great potential to get more people involved.

"When we invest in business and make our towns thrive, there is potential to address social ills and when we focus on giving an edge or a listening ear to a particular group, we accord them a life of dignity and respect."

Ms Bhatnagar encouraged the women to work with her team in Labasa.