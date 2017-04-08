Fiji progresses to HK7s quarters

Update: 9:49PM FIJI has narrowly won its final pool match against New Zealand to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong 7s.
In a heart stopping exchange of tries, the match was won by an
outside kick by Vatemo Ravouvou to deny New Zealand the try which could have
changed the 17-14 final score line.
Fiji gained its points with two tries to Waisea Nacuqu and
one to Vatemo Ravouvou including one conversion.
The New Zealand score board got busy with a try to Regan
Ware and one to Joey Ravouvou , each converted.
Fiji's quarterfinal match is at 1.30pm Sunday.