Fiji progresses to HK7s quarters

Update: 9:49PM FIJI has narrowly won its final pool match against New Zealand to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong 7s.

In a heart stopping exchange of tries, the match was won by an outside kick by Vatemo Ravouvou to deny New Zealand the try which could have changed the 17-14 final score line.

Fiji gained its points with two tries to Waisea Nacuqu and one to Vatemo Ravouvou including one conversion.

The New Zealand score board got busy with a try to Regan Ware and one to Joey Ravouvou , each converted.

Fiji's quarterfinal match is at 1.30pm Sunday.