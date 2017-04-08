Fiji Time: 4:26 AM on Sunday 9 April

Fiji progresses to HK7s quarters

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 9:49PM FIJI has narrowly won its final pool match against New Zealand to secure a spot in the quarter finals of the Cathay Pacific Hong Kong 7s.

In a heart stopping exchange of tries, the match was won by an outside kick by Vatemo Ravouvou to deny New Zealand the try which could have changed the 17-14 final score line.

Fiji gained its points with two tries to Waisea Nacuqu and one to Vatemo Ravouvou including one conversion.

The New Zealand score board got busy with a try to Regan Ware and one to Joey Ravouvou , each converted.

Fiji's quarterfinal match is at 1.30pm Sunday.








