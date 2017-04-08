QVS wins U15

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Under 15 QVS winners and Josefa Asai best player. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 8:47PM QUEEN Victoria School won the Fiji Secondary School Rugby league under 15 final 14-10 against neighbouring school Ratu Kadavulevu School at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

The gentlemen from Matavatucou dedicated their win to all supporters and former students QVS.

Captain Moape Rokosuka said the current situation the school was facing with regards to alleged assault in the boarding school did not affect team spirit.

"We're happy with our performance even though there were a lot of injury the boys played well."

"Hats off to the boys from Ratu Kadavulevu they gave us good competition it was a close game but we're thankful that the boys pulled through," Rokosuka said.

The Nasilai Tailevu lad scored the opening try with a successful conversion from Josefa Asai.

In the second half Joe Savou junior scored the only try with a successful conversion from Asai.

Rokosuka reminded the boys before the game about the situation they facing back in school.

"There have been negative vibes regarding the school and I know the parents, teachers and former students have been telling us not to think about it but to concentrate on the game and our studies," he said.

Josefa Asai took the best player of the tournament and was happy and dedicated his achievement to all Victorian supporters.

The Navakaka Vanua Levu lad said hard work and dedication has finally paid off.