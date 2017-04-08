Fiji Time: 4:26 AM on Sunday 9 April

Photojournalist presents refugee book

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 8:40PM A GERMAN photojournalist is in Fiji to launch her book called "Grand Hotel Cosmopolis" reflecting the stories of 60 refugees who have settled in her home country.

She said it took her 3 years to document the story and she thought of sharing it to the world.

"They don't want to be seen as a refugee project, it's more like we are all people and we are all the same and I think it reflects to Fiji in a way," she said.

"Fiji is a multicultural society and there are different groups and religions and it may be difficult living and working together but this book teaches acceptance and love."

She has launched the book in Russia, Mongolia, China and New Zealand and will be launching it in Fiji next week.

