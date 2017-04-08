Resort represents opportunity

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:31PM THE $200 million Fiji Marriott Resort at Momi Bay Nadi was officially opened today which will provide 400 new jobs for Fijians once it is up and running.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said it took 700 hard-working men and women to make the resort a reality.

"So already, this project has given hundreds of our people the chance to gain invaluable experience as part of an international development project - passing on skills they will carry with them their entire careers," he said.

"For the Fijian people, this is far more than just a resort, this entire facility represents opportunity."

The resort facility contains 250 rooms, including 22 open-water bure villas over Fiji's first-ever man-made lagoon, three swimming pools, top of the line restaurants and exceptional views looking out over the lagoon and the ocean.