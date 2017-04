/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Queen Victoria School in Tailevu has been plagued with assault cases. Picture: FT. File

Update: 8:25PM POLICE investigations into the alleged beating of a 16-year-old student of Queen Victoria School (QVS) are continuing.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Biu Matavou said a few students were brought in last week for questioning and were released.

The student's mother had filed two assault complaints with police last week after the student claimed he was assaulted after he refused to give money to seniors.