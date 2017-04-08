Government homes help the highest

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:16PM NO other Government has allocated as much as the current administration to help rebuild homes after a major natural disaster.

This was shared by Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the 2017-2018 National Budget Consultation in Rakiraki yesterday afternoon.

"Government has spent $125million in the Help for Homes initiative to provide hardware items so people can rebuild their homes," he said.

"We have been able to do that by being frugal and by spending money on important things and tightening up on unnecessary expenditure."

About 80 people attended the consultation, the turnout a vast improvement from the virtually empty event at Tavua College earlier in the day.