LMS wins under 17

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 8:11PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Nasinu Scondary School 12-10 in the Fiji Secondary School rugby league final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

The boys from Davuilevu were sensational in their game pressuring the boys from Nasinu.

Coach Ulaiasi Vakatanikoula said they came prepared for the game.

�We thank God for the helping us through and we knew that Nasinu will come in prepared as well but the best team wins at the end of the day.

�I told the boys in the second half to contain the composure and discipline so that we can win the game and we would like to begin our success this year by winning the under 17 to boost the morale of the under 19 players,� Ulaiasi said.

Captain Sefanai Vuli said hard work has paid off.

�We dedicate our win to one of the players who will be leaving us for New Zealand,� Vuli said.

The best player of the game award went to Jim Feresi of Nasinu Secondary School.








