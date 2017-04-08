Disturbance could turn cyclone

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:10PM TROPICAL Disturbance 20F has intensified into a tropical depression and was expected to develop into a category one tropical cyclone last night.

However, Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said TD20F would not pose a direct threat to Fiji as it developed.

"TD20F was located 15.8 degrees south and 167.7 degrees east (over Vanuatu) or more than 1000km west-northwest of Nadi at 3pm this (yesterday) afternoon," he said.

"It is moving southwards at 18kmph and will remain to the far west of Fiji."

"TD20F does not pose direct threat to Fiji, however the concern is the associated rain bands which are expected to affect the group from time to time."