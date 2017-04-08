LMS wins league U19

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Frank Usakisuva of Lelean Memorial School on attack against Ratu Kadavulevu School in the U19 rugby league finals of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 8:09PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 16-10 in a heated game during the Fiji Secondary School rugby league under 19 final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

Ratu Kadavulevu came in pressured with a try from Vilive Kanaenabogi a unsuccessful conversion in the 10th minute in to the second half leading the points 10-6 but Lelean paid back with a converted try from Jo Seua leading the points table to 12-10.

Another try from Samuela Rasaulala of LMS in the 13th minute moving the points up to 16-10.

The boys from Delainakaikai struggled to pressure the boys from Davuilevu but it was too late.

It was an emotional scene as the two teams cried after the last whistle.