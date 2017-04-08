Fiji Time: 4:26 AM on Sunday 9 April

LMS wins league U19

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 8:09PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 16-10 in a heated game during the Fiji Secondary School rugby league under 19 final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.

Ratu Kadavulevu came in pressured with a try from Vilive Kanaenabogi a unsuccessful conversion in the 10th minute in to the second half leading the points 10-6 but Lelean paid back with a converted try from Jo Seua leading the points table to 12-10.

Another try from Samuela Rasaulala of LMS in the 13th minute moving the points up to 16-10.

The boys from Delainakaikai struggled to pressure the boys from Davuilevu but it was too late.

It was an emotional scene as the two teams cried after the last whistle.








