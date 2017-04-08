LMS wins league U19

Update: 8:09PM LELEAN Memorial School defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 16-10 in a heated game during the Fiji Secondary School rugby league under 19 final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday.
Ratu Kadavulevu came in pressured with a try from Vilive
Kanaenabogi a unsuccessful conversion in the 10th minute in to the second half
leading the points 10-6 but Lelean paid back with a converted try from Jo Seua
leading the points table to 12-10.
Another try from Samuela Rasaulala of LMS in the 13th minute
moving the points up to 16-10.
The boys from Delainakaikai struggled to pressure the boys
from Davuilevu but it was too late.
It was an emotional scene as the two teams cried after the
last whistle.