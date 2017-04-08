Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Table tennis raise profile

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 6:15PM THE Fiji Table Tennis players and officials were out at the My Suva Park in Nasese to raise awareness on the sport among the members of the public earlier this afternoon.

The players took tables and nets made up of cardboard and played matches with the people present at the venue.

President Anthony Ho said they wanted to tell the people that the sport can be played at any place and at any time.

Fiji will host the International Table Tennis Federation Oceania Para-Championships from April 13 to April 15.








