Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students explore IT future

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 6:14PM UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific students participated in the first ever tech fest event as platform for students to explore other aspects of their IT knowledge in ways that suit the different industries that will employ them in the future.

Tech fest coordinator Dhenesh Subramanian said the event was to sharpen the technical and soft skills of student especially focused on IT which will enable them to understand the gaps they have to work on before entering the industries.

"There are some things we can cover at USP and others we cannot cover, so this is an example of a platform that the industry can use to mentor students and by looking at the talents of the students, they can identify a gap and if they can identify it to us, we can provide a lot of these opportunities,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)