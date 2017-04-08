Students explore IT future

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:14PM UNIVERSITY of the South Pacific students participated in the first ever tech fest event as platform for students to explore other aspects of their IT knowledge in ways that suit the different industries that will employ them in the future.

Tech fest coordinator Dhenesh Subramanian said the event was to sharpen the technical and soft skills of student especially focused on IT which will enable them to understand the gaps they have to work on before entering the industries.

"There are some things we can cover at USP and others we cannot cover, so this is an example of a platform that the industry can use to mentor students and by looking at the talents of the students, they can identify a gap and if they can identify it to us, we can provide a lot of these opportunities,� he said.