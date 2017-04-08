Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Wales draw

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 6:13PM FIJI drew 17-all against Wales in their second pool match of the 2017 Hong Kong 7s this afternoon.

Fiji went in for a brilliant start with a try to Mesulame Kunavula in the opening minute of the first half.

Wales re-grouped and scored twice before the half time with two tries from Luke Morgan.

Fiji captain was also shown a yellow card and Wales took full advantage to score tries.

Fiji trailed 10-5 at half time.

Coach Gareth Baber introduced Isake Kotinibau and Jasa Veremalua in the second half.

Fiji�s Vatemo Ravouvou took Fiji into the lead. However, Wales were determined and scored their third try of the match to Morgan.

Nippy Amenoni Nasilasila was at the right place and at the right time to touch down for a decisive try for Fiji to level the scores 17-17 with conversion from Kolinisau to come from near the right side of the post.

Kolinisau, however, missed the conversion which could have given the win to Fiji.

Fiji faces New Zealand at 9.12pm tonight.








