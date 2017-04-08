Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

MOU for community

LITIA CAVA
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:30PM THE Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today between Medical Services Pacific (MSP)and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will help the two charity organizations to assist vulnerable communities around Fiji.

VHP General Secretary Rajendra Prasad said the MOU would help the two organizations to would work together to provide health and counseling services and also other development assistance to communities.

VHP Executive Director Jeniffer Poole said the organization was pleased to work with a network of people that could assist VHP to reach out to and help those in need of medical and counseling services.








