Vet shortage ongoing

FARIA BEGUM
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:27PM THERE is a shortage of veterinary nurses and doctors which has gone on the past few years.

As the sole institute which trains veterinary doctors and nurses, Fiji National University (FNU) vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said they were doing whatever they could to address the issue.

"For the establishment of veterinary science at Koronivia, we've built currently dedicated laboratories for testing animals, and testing diseases and so on," he said.

"We need to have domestic capacity to train vets, it is not likely that we will be graduating huge numbers because clearly the Fijian market is not hundreds of vets in a year, so we need to be careful not to oversupply, but there's clear evidence that there is a current shortage."








