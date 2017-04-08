Empower women, says Veena

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM WOMEN should be empowered, says Assistant Minister for Women Veena Bhatnagar.

While donating sets of rubbish bins to the vendors at the food stall in Labasa today, Ms Bhatnagar said the vendor�s commitment and dedication has enabled them to support their families.

�Through their work in selling food parcels, these women have looked after their families well,� she said.

�A majority of Fiji would often talk about the Labasa Fish Parcel leaving some others curious and intrigued by what it is or what it taste like?�

�My dear women friends, we are here to support and guide you.�