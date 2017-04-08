Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Take care of your parents

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:23PM A GOVERNMENT minister has pleaded with communities to take care of elderly citizens.

Veena Bhatnagar, assistant minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation said working adults with good income should support their parents.

"It's their responsibility," she said.

"If you have a good job and can support your parents, please do so.

"You were never a burden to them while they raised you as a child and parents have invested so much on you so look after them."

In meeting with members of the Labasa Women's Forum yesterday, Ms Bhatnagar said it was sad to see families taking their parents into old people's homes.

"Government will always support the senior citizens," she said.








