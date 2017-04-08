Society concerned about injured animals

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:23PM THE SOCIETY for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Fiji (SPCA) is concerned about injured stray animals.

SPCA is one of the three organisations that look after the health and welfare of the animals in Fiji.

SPCA Secretary, Seema Deo there was an increasing population of injured stray animals and which don�t get assistance.

"The animals you see on the roadsides are often stray animals they don't belong to anyone or if they do people are obviously not looking after them very properly," Ms Deo said.