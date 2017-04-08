Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Society concerned about injured animals

FARIA BEGUM
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:23PM THE SOCIETY for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Fiji (SPCA) is concerned about injured stray animals.

SPCA is one of the three organisations that look after the health and welfare of the animals in Fiji.

SPCA Secretary, Seema Deo there was an increasing population of injured stray animals and which don�t get assistance.

"The animals you see on the roadsides are often stray animals they don't belong to anyone or if they do people are obviously not looking after them very properly," Ms Deo said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)