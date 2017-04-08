Low turnout at budget consultation

Update: 5:21PM ANOTHER low turn out to budget consultations, this time at Tavua College with Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
One hour after the scheduled start of the event, there was
no body in the classroom prepared for the consultations, except for ministry
officials and the media.
There was no confirmation on actual attendance but officials
say �about a dozen people� attended.
A Ministry of Information statement yesterday advised the
consultations would take place from 9am
to 12pm today before the minister traveled to Rakiraki for an afternoon
session of the same.
At Penang Sangam High School about 50 people turned up and a
handful participated in the consultation process.