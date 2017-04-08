Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Low turnout at budget consultation

FELIX CHAUDHRY
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:21PM ANOTHER low turn out to budget consultations, this time at Tavua College with Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

One hour after the scheduled start of the event, there was no body in the classroom prepared for the consultations, except for ministry officials and the media.

There was no confirmation on actual attendance but officials say �about a dozen people� attended.

A Ministry of Information statement yesterday advised the consultations would take place from  9am to 12pm today before the minister traveled to Rakiraki for an afternoon session of the same.

At Penang Sangam High School about 50 people turned up and a handful participated in the consultation process.








