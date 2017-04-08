Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Sensitisation for civil servants

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 5:16PM OFFICERS of the Ministry of Women and Children will now be able to go out to communities to conduct discussions with diverse groups after they underwent sensitisation on Gender, Violence against Women, Children and Human Rights in Suva yesterday.

Director for Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said the internal training was important as the ministry looked after women, children, the unfortunate and the neglected in the community.

"Usually we see cases of domestic violence and the abuse of women and children increasing and that should be a concern not only to the ministry but to every citizen of the country as it disintegrates the social climate that we have in Fiji," he said.

Mr Fatiaki said it was imperative for officers to be part of the training so they are equipped with wisdom and experience to carry out work in communities.








