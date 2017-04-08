Nasinu netball on track

Update: 5:15PM THE competition in the Nasinu Primary School netball competition is on track with the players fully focused on the sport says competition coordinator Moape Vu.
Vu said Saint Joseph the Worker school is picking up in the
competition and has showed a lot of improvement.
The competition was held at the National Netball Centre in
Laucala Bay, Suva.
Results:
U9- DGS 5-0 NPS, YPS 0-NPS, NGPS 0-5 DGS, STAG 5-1 BKMS, DGS
3-1 NGPS, St Marcellin 2-0 SJW
U10- DGS 0-5 NGPS, BKMS 0-2 STAG, SJW 1-1 NPS
U11-STAG 6-0 St Marcellin, St Marcellin 4-4 NGPS, DGS 5-1
BKMS, STAG 7-1 NPS
U12-SJW 6-0 St Marcellin, BKMS 2-3 NGPS, BKMS 2-3 NGPS, YPS
4-5 DGS
U13-BKMS 6-5 St Marcellin, DGS 3-0 NPS, SJW 3-2 St
Marcellin, STAG 5-1 BKMS, STAG 7-1 NGPS
U14- STAG 6-3 BKMS, DGS 4-2 NGPS, St Marcellin 2-3 SJW