Nasinu netball on track

Update: 5:15PM THE competition in the Nasinu Primary School netball competition is on track with the players fully focused on the sport says competition coordinator Moape Vu.

Vu said Saint Joseph the Worker school is picking up in the competition and has showed a lot of improvement.

The competition was held at the National Netball Centre in Laucala Bay, Suva.

Results:

U9- DGS 5-0 NPS, YPS 0-NPS, NGPS 0-5 DGS, STAG 5-1 BKMS, DGS 3-1 NGPS, St Marcellin 2-0 SJW

U10- DGS 0-5 NGPS, BKMS 0-2 STAG, SJW 1-1 NPS

U11-STAG 6-0 St Marcellin, St Marcellin 4-4 NGPS, DGS 5-1 BKMS, STAG 7-1 NPS

U12-SJW 6-0 St Marcellin, BKMS 2-3 NGPS, BKMS 2-3 NGPS, YPS 4-5 DGS

U13-BKMS 6-5 St Marcellin, DGS 3-0 NPS, SJW 3-2 St Marcellin, STAG 5-1 BKMS, STAG 7-1 NGPS

U14- STAG 6-3 BKMS, DGS 4-2 NGPS, St Marcellin 2-3 SJW