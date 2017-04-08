Only government for seasonal work abroad

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:09PM SEASONAL work abroad cannot be organised through local travel agents, the government announced yesterday.

Through a statement from the Department of Information, Minister for Employment Jone Usamate made the clarification after receiving queries from people during a public consultation on the subject held at Nadroga/Navosa this week.

"Seasonal work employment opportunities can only be processed through the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations. Members of the community have pointed out that on many occasions travel agents have been demanding advance payment for seasonal work both in New Zealand and Australia," the statement quotes Usamate as saying.

"There is no need to waste money and request for the assistance of travel agents for seasonal work arrangements as there is a bilateral agreement between the Fijian Government and the Governments of Australia and New Zealand respectively."

The minister clarifies the seasonal work agreement in place with the governments of Australia and New Zealand gives authority to process work placements only with the National Employment Centre (NEC) under the Employment Ministry.

In addition, the government asks that people report to the ministry any travel agents making arrangements for seasonal work employment in those two coutnries.

He explained the seasonal work scheme was part of Government's intention to minimize urban drift and so recruitment would focus on recruiting people from isolated rural areas.

"Tikina based recruitment was also established to encourage youths in the rural setting to add value to rural development and enhance agricultural innovation," Usamate said.