Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Only government for seasonal work abroad

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 4:09PM SEASONAL work abroad cannot be organised through local travel agents, the government announced yesterday.

Through a statement from the Department of Information, Minister for Employment Jone Usamate made the clarification after receiving queries from people during a public consultation on the subject held at Nadroga/Navosa this week.

"Seasonal work employment opportunities can only be processed through the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations. Members of the community have pointed out that on many occasions travel agents have been demanding advance payment for seasonal work both in New Zealand and Australia," the statement quotes Usamate as saying.

"There is no need to waste money and request for the assistance of travel agents for seasonal work arrangements as there is a bilateral agreement between the Fijian Government and the Governments of Australia and New Zealand respectively."

The minister clarifies the seasonal work agreement in place with the governments of Australia and New Zealand gives authority to process work placements only with the National Employment Centre (NEC) under the Employment Ministry.

In addition, the government asks that people report to the ministry any travel agents making arrangements for seasonal work employment in those two coutnries.

He explained the seasonal work scheme was part of Government's intention to minimize urban drift and so recruitment would focus on recruiting people from isolated rural areas.

"Tikina based recruitment was also established to encourage youths in the rural setting to add value to rural development and enhance agricultural innovation," Usamate said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)