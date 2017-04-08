Only government for seasonal work abroad

Update: 4:09PM SEASONAL work abroad cannot be organised through local travel agents, the government announced yesterday.
Through a statement from the Department of Information,
Minister for Employment Jone Usamate made the clarification after receiving
queries from people during a public consultation on the subject held at
Nadroga/Navosa this week.
"Seasonal work employment opportunities can only be
processed through the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial
Relations. Members of the community have pointed out that on many occasions
travel agents have been demanding advance payment for seasonal work both in New
Zealand and Australia," the statement quotes Usamate as saying.
"There is no need to waste money and request for the
assistance of travel agents for seasonal work arrangements as there is a
bilateral agreement between the Fijian Government and the Governments of
Australia and New Zealand respectively."
The minister clarifies the seasonal work agreement in place
with the governments of Australia and New Zealand gives authority to process
work placements only with the National Employment Centre (NEC) under the
Employment Ministry.
In addition, the government asks that people report to the
ministry any travel agents making arrangements for seasonal work employment in
those two coutnries.
He explained the seasonal work scheme was part of
Government's intention to minimize urban drift and so recruitment would focus
on recruiting people from isolated rural areas.
"Tikina based recruitment was also established to encourage
youths in the rural setting to add value to rural development and enhance
agricultural innovation," Usamate said.