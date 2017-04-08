Vuniwaqa praises Rewa craftswomen

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:08PM WHEN more women work, the economy grows.

Speaking at the opening of the Rewa Craft Show in Nausori yesterday, Ms Vuniwaqa thanked the women who took part for their commitment and perseverance.

The minister said her ministry was dedicated to the series of craft shows which has already been held at all the other provinces and which will culminate in the staging of the 2017 National Women's Expo, scheduled for the June 14-16.

"This event can only get better and better as we provide to the women of Rewa the platform to showcase their talents and skills and be conditioned for connection to markets as entrepreneurs of Fijian Made Products," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

Elaborating on the value of the series of the craft shows to the government, Ms Vuniwaqa said the intiative was designed specifically to inspire women to be financially independent and motivate them to become entrepreneurs in order to increase the "pool of Fijian women in business."

"So why is it so important for us as a Government to look into and establish ways of engaging women in the workforce - be it as employees or as entrepreneurs. It is an established fact that when more women work, economies grow," Ms Vuniwaqa said.

"In fact, an increase in the participation of women in the labour force actually results in faster economic growth. Evidence from a range of countries show that increasing the capacity of women to control household income in fact changes household spending patterns in ways that benefit children."

She said the fact that half the Fijian population was female makes the social and economic empowerment of women a critical priority.