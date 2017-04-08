Vuniwaqa praises Rewa craftswomen

Update: 4:08PM WHEN more women work, the economy grows.
Speaking at the opening of the Rewa Craft Show in Nausori
yesterday, Ms Vuniwaqa thanked the women who took part for their commitment and
perseverance.
The minister said her ministry was dedicated to the series
of craft shows which has already been held at all the other provinces and which
will culminate in the staging of the 2017 National Women's Expo, scheduled for
the June 14-16.
"This event can only get better and better as we provide to
the women of Rewa the platform to showcase their talents and skills and be
conditioned for connection to markets as entrepreneurs of Fijian Made Products,"
Ms Vuniwaqa said.
Elaborating on the value of the series of the craft shows to
the government, Ms Vuniwaqa said the intiative was designed specifically to
inspire women to be financially independent and motivate them to become
entrepreneurs in order to increase the "pool of Fijian women in business."
"So why is it so important for us as a Government to look
into and establish ways of engaging women in the workforce - be it as employees
or as entrepreneurs. It is an
established fact that when more women work, economies grow," Ms Vuniwaqa said.
"In fact, an increase in the participation of women in the
labour force actually results in faster economic growth. Evidence from a range of countries show that
increasing the capacity of women to control household income in fact changes
household spending patterns in ways that benefit children."
She said the fact that half the Fijian population was female
makes the social and economic empowerment of women a critical priority.