New puisne judge

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, April 08, 2017

Update: 4:08PM LONDON educated Mohammed Mackie was sworn in yesterday to become the newest puisne judge of the High Court of Fiji.

Justice Mackie took oath before President Jioji Konrote with Justice William Calanchini and Chief Registrar Yohan Liyanage in attendance.

According to a Department of Information statement, Justice Mackie was educated at Holborn College in London where he attained a Master of Law before admission as an attorney-at-law of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka. 

"Prior to his appointment, Justice Mackie served as a High Court Judge in Sri Lanka and as the civil appellate High Court Judge of Jaffna," the government statement said.








