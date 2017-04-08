Veiuto scoops two

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:07PM VEIUTO Primary School has won the under 12 and 14 boys grade titles of the inaugural Fiji Primary School Rugby League which took place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Coach Isimeli Rabuku said the wins provided a good foundation for the Veiuto boys and prepared them the Suva Milo Kaji rugby tournament which takes place next weekend.

"This is the first time they played league and as Suva Champions we're happy with how they played today," Rabuku said.

"Under 12 have been playing together since they were under nine, ten,11 and now under 12 so when they switched from rugby union to league they actually enjoyed it. They have achieved their goal as National champions and I can say that they have prepared well and the support from the parents has been amazing."

Rabuku said competition was good but he expressed hope that more supporters would turn out at similar rugby league events to in turn fuel the development of the sport.

"For the Kaji we will be playing our pool games next week for our rugby kaji under 12 so we still have to improve on our defence and attack," he said.

Veiuto defeated Delainamasi 36-12 and Korotogo 30-16.

Other results below:

Girls

Under 10 - Delainamasi 20-8 Nadovu

Boys

Nalawa 8-8 Sigatoka

Under 12 girls

St Agnes 20-0 Sigatoka

Boys

Veiuto 36-12 Delainamasi