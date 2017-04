/ Front page / News

Update: 2:24PM MORE than 200 sugarcane farmers are attending a meeting convened by the Fiji Cane Growers Association in Raliraki this morning.

The growers organisation said the meeting was organised in response to the arbitary decision by the Fiji Sugar Corporation to close the Penang sugar mill.

National Federation Partt leader is attending the meeting with the view to take growers views and sentiments about the closure to Parliament.