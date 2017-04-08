Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

Trafficking

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 08, 2017

THERE is a need for human trafficking victims to be offered protection and rehabilitation, says Fiji Police Force research officer Robert Turaga.

He highlighted this during the force's submissions to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Thursday.

Mr Turaga said this was something that was addressed in the Human Trafficking Action Plan 2010.

"It is also required by the United States through its Trafficking of Persons Report that is issued annually," he said.

"In terms of administrative reforms these aspects are relevant; the provision of safe houses for victims of human trafficking, witnesses and whistleblowers.

"The strengthening of the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration services for victims of human trafficking including providing temporary work arrangements and medical services for foreign victims of human trafficking is also relevant."

Mr Turaga said there was a need to also increase monitoring of cruise ships and foreign yachts.

"This is due to the risks of money laundering, environmental degradation and the risks of illegal drug trafficking that they bring."

He said there was a need for training for police officers in post-terrorist attack investigations.

"Mostly our capability is only in regards to detecting and not for investigations after an attack has finally occurred and this is something that we need to strengthen."








