Suicide factors

THERE needs to be more awareness and advocacy created on the issue of suicide in the country.

This was revealed by Lifeline Fiji programs director, Jeremaia Merekula, who said the main purpose of the National Symposium for Suicide Prevention was for all stakeholders to have a collective approach in the country in addressing the issue.

"It's not an issue that one institution or organisation can solve alone. We have been going out into the communities, advising them on awareness and advocating to them on how to deal with suicidal factors," he said.

"We also use social media to reach out to the people of Fiji. We have a wide variety of mechanisms in reaching out to them."

Mr Merekula said the work done by Lifeline Fiji attracted positive feedback from the public since their launch.

"From last year we have received a drop in suicide cases.

"So from us and from the survivors we are doing a great work.

"To us this is a positive message and it has really boosted up our work in terms of what we really do," he said.

He said Lifeline Fiji journeyed with people who called them and revealed that they wanted to commit suicide.