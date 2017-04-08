FRA plans road works

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority has identified few families who have overtime through squatter settlements occupied old road alignment as well as future proposed road sites.

Authority CEO John Hutchinson said these families had to relocate once road works start in the proposed areas.

"Squatters have occupied some old road alignment and future proposed roads. They would be asked to relocate when the roads are required to be built," he said.

Although, Mr Hutchinson could not identify how many households would have to relocate and how soon they would need to relocate, he said FRA had a problem with people living in squatter settlements building houses on road reserves.

"The FRA does not encourage the use of road reserves for dwelling. The occupants in these houses are exposed to grave danger including a high chance of vehicles crashing into their houses and harming its occupants," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA was aware of houses popping up overnight at squatter settlements in Khalsa Rd in Tacirua and along the Cunningham Rd stretch.

"The TLTB has served notice to some squatters along Cunningham Rd as they are within their (TLTB) boundary. Tacirua has been leased to Housing Authority. They will address the issue."