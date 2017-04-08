Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA plans road works

Mere Naleba
Saturday, April 08, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority has identified few families who have overtime through squatter settlements occupied old road alignment as well as future proposed road sites.

Authority CEO John Hutchinson said these families had to relocate once road works start in the proposed areas.

"Squatters have occupied some old road alignment and future proposed roads. They would be asked to relocate when the roads are required to be built," he said.

Although, Mr Hutchinson could not identify how many households would have to relocate and how soon they would need to relocate, he said FRA had a problem with people living in squatter settlements building houses on road reserves.

"The FRA does not encourage the use of road reserves for dwelling. The occupants in these houses are exposed to grave danger including a high chance of vehicles crashing into their houses and harming its occupants," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA was aware of houses popping up overnight at squatter settlements in Khalsa Rd in Tacirua and along the Cunningham Rd stretch.

"The TLTB has served notice to some squatters along Cunningham Rd as they are within their (TLTB) boundary. Tacirua has been leased to Housing Authority. They will address the issue."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)