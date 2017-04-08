/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants in discussion during the Reef to Ridge workshop in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji's Ridge to Reef project will lead to development and implementation of Protected Area management plans which will secure and enhance the protection of people's natural resources.

Assistant Minister for Local Government, Housing and Environment Lorna Eden highlighted this while addressing participants at the opening of the Fiji Ridge to Reef Inception Workshop in Suva on Thursday.

"This will be done though necessary means such as legal, long-term financing, building local community support, awareness, and income generating opportunities, while reducing pressure on their resources, and finding alternatives for potentially damaging or threatening activities," she said.

"The project formulation, communities aspired to natural resources conservation and environment sustainability through smokeless stoves, water and sanitation, composting, solar food drying, honey production, mariculture — especially seaweed, giant clams; and sandalwood planting."

Ms Eden said the Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Program had given a grant of F$15.44 million for Fiji's Ridge to Reef project.

The Fiji's Ridge to Reef program aims to preserve biodiversity, climate resilience and sustain livelihoods.