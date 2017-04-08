Man on bail

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Retired senior police officer Luke Rawalai at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

A RETIRED senior police officer charged with corruption has been released on a $1000 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Luke Rawalai appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua on Thursday.

He is charged with three counts of abuse of office and one count of receiving a bribe.

The alleged offences took place between January 2012 and March 2014.

It is alleged that during the said period, the accused in abuse of his authority did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain by interfering with the police investigation conducted by way of Nadi enquiry paper into an allegation of rape and forgery.

It is alleged that he had also directed the Nadi Police Station's Criminal Investigations Department personnel to charge for a police docket without any evidence and against the findings of the Nadi Police Station Criminal Investigation Division personnel.

All these are alleged to be an act prejudicial to the Fiji Police Force.

It is also alleged that without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, Mr Rawalai received a benefit of $F2400 for himself with the intention that his duties as a public official would be influenced.

As part of his bail conditions, the accused was ordered to report to: the Lautoka Police Station on the last Friday of every month; not to re-offend while on bail; and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses. Mr Rawalai was also ordered to surrender all his travel documents. He will reappear in court on April 22 to take his plea.