/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Going strong at 70 ... former magistrate and present chairman of the Native Lands Commission Appeals Tribunal, Aminiasi Katonivualiku, urges men to get checked for prostate cancer. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

AT 70, former magistrate Aminiasi Katonivualiku feels like he has been given a new lease of life.

Last year he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but is glad the disease was detected in its early stages.

Fond of rugby and good company, Mr Katonivualiku was at a social club in Suva two years ago when members of the group urged the men who were present to get checked.

Because he was experiencing one of the symptoms, he mustered the courage to put his doubts to rest.

"I wasn't in pain, but when I urinated, it would start and stop so I figured I had to go get checked," he said.

"I went for my first test in September 2015 and it wasn't until August the following year were they able to determine that I had prostate cancer. So the checks took quite a while."

"As usual I thought to myself, 'how come I've got cancer'.

"But I didn't let that trail of thought bother me and asked the doctor what needed to be done. He said 'surgery'."

Looking back Mr Katonivualiku said he was grateful for the support of his family.

"I warned my wife before getting checked," he said.

"I said if it's bad I might need surgery and she accepted it.

"She was very co-operative and took care of me when I was in the hospital. The rest of the family were equally alarmed and my son, who was in Rabi, kept giving assurances that everything would be alright.

"I didn't know anything about prostate cancer, but I really support the idea that men should go and get checked.

"If they are healthy then they are free, but if they are have it and it goes to a very late stage then it should be a cause for concern.

"I am glad the doctors detected mine early and it was treatable, I hope the others do the same."

Originally from Vunisei, Kadavu, the former teacher was selected to train to become a magistrate in 1987.

He served as a member of the Public Service disciplinary board from 2009 to2015 and is presently the chairman of the Native Lands Commission's Appeals Tribunal.

Travelling the country and collecting submissions on the draft village bylaws, he hopes this would be one of his last duties in his capacity as chairman.

"I am hoping someone can take on the reigns next year," he said.