Bylaws breach penalties

A YASAWA villager caught with drugs, was banned from his village for five years for breaching village bylaws.

iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy chief executive officer Apakuki Kurusiga said the man was allowed back last year after he apologised traditionally. Speaking to representatives from eight districts in the Ba Province who were in Namoli, Lautoka for the draft village bylaw consultations, he stressed that villagers who breached certain provisions of the village bylaws could be fined or banished from the community for several years. The meeting also heard from villagers who wanted the reinstatement of the Fijian court system to handle village bylaw violations.

Mr Kurusiga said the establishment of a Fijian court systems had to be approved by the board before presentation to Cabinet.

"Penalties will be dependent on the bose vanua."

" he said.

"Either they will be asked to do some chores, for how long and how much."

"For the man from Naviti we know he was brought back and had conducted his 'bulubulu' and is back in the village. It was the 'bose vanua' that banned him, so it is dependent on how the 'bose vanua' sets out the penalties."

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said there was a dilemma regarding bans from the village for lengthy periods.

"We are trying to see a way to harmonise that because in the Constitution only the court can do that," he said.

"The vanua have their own systems in place so what we want to do is just to harmonise both. We don't want to go against the current laws of the land and likewise the Constitution that is paramount."