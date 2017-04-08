Counsel needed

/ Front page / News

THE Youth Champs 4 Mental Health is calling on school managements to reach out to independent counselling organisations to assist them in creating awareness on bullying and assault in schools.

The organisation's president Lionel Rogers said counsellors from independent organisations were the best people to handle cases without prejudice.

This is after another alleged assault and bullying case was recently reported to the police by a woman whose son was allegedly assaulted at Queen Victoria School.

"School management need to reach out to independent organisations that are able to assist in creating awareness around this topic without prejudice," said Mr Rogers.

He said the presence of trained counsellors in the system was also important for students who are victims of bullying and also to provide mediation between the victim and the bully.

Mr Rogers said there was a need to break the culture of violence that usually started from bullying and assault.

"If we wait until someone dies, we are starting way too late. This discussion needs to be a priority not just as a one day session, but a continuous discussion involving parents, staff and relevant stakeholders," he said.

Queen Victoria School has been under the spotlight after 10 students were told to find another school, and a teacher charged with assault. Five of the 10 students who were expelled from the school are charged with one count each of assault while the other five were sent home.

On Thursday, this newspaper reported that four more students were being investigated by police for allegedly assaulting another student in school.