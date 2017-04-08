70-80 tonnes per hectare target

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cane farmers during a field day trip at Drasa in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE amount of sugarcane derived from one hectare of farmland must increase from the current average of 40 to about 70 tonnes if the industry is to remain competitive, sustainable and viable, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

Mr Clark said with the recent new appointments to the miller and its board and the sustained support from Government to the industry, there was a lot of expectation on the part of farmers.

"Unfortunately, we have seen cane yields declining over recent years," he said.

"We've had some bad luck with weather and none of us are proud to see an industry cane yield of around 40 tonnes per hectare.

"We should be aiming for 70 to 80 tonnes per hectare and I certainly believe we should be able to get there."

Mr Clark made the comments while launching the 2017 planting season at a farm in Drasa, Lautoka.

The event coincided with a field day organised by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji which encouraged green manuring and raised bed planting.

Nazeea Bano, a technical officer at the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, informed about 60 farmers who attended the event that using leguminous plants on their farms would assist in boosting production.

"The legumes we are encouraging are readily available in the country," she said.

"They increase nitrogen levels and increase organic matter in the soil."

Farmers who attended the field day said they were encouraged with the information shared by SRIF.