Combine, Clark tells small holders

SMALLHOLDER farmers have been urged to begin talks with neighbouring properties in a bid to reduce costs.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark made the plea while speaking to growers during a field day at a farm in Drasa, Lautoka on Thursday.

"We need to look at amalgamating farms," he said.

"It's difficult but worthwhile in the end because we need to reduce costs.

"Reducing costs makes more money for the farmer and that's one way to do it.

"I urge all farmers to start talking to neighbours and other farmers to see how we can amalgamate farms because larger productions units are the way to go."

Mr Clark said he was encouraged by the fact that there were some cooperatives in existence and they were working quite well.

"They are taking advantage of the mechanical harvesting support and I think it's time for everybody to review this initiative and expand that to get a more comprehensive mechanisation program going.

"We are working closely with Government to acquire mechanical equipment, more planting equipment and fertiliser and herbicide applicators to make our job more efficient and lower costs and get our yield up.

"The more cane we produce, the lower the unit cost of production will be."

Small holder farms are those that produce less than 150 tonnes of cane per season.