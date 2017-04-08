Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Saturday 8 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Combine, Clark tells small holders

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, April 08, 2017

SMALLHOLDER farmers have been urged to begin talks with neighbouring properties in a bid to reduce costs.

Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark made the plea while speaking to growers during a field day at a farm in Drasa, Lautoka on Thursday.

"We need to look at amalgamating farms," he said.

"It's difficult but worthwhile in the end because we need to reduce costs.

"Reducing costs makes more money for the farmer and that's one way to do it.

"I urge all farmers to start talking to neighbours and other farmers to see how we can amalgamate farms because larger productions units are the way to go."

Mr Clark said he was encouraged by the fact that there were some cooperatives in existence and they were working quite well.

"They are taking advantage of the mechanical harvesting support and I think it's time for everybody to review this initiative and expand that to get a more comprehensive mechanisation program going.

"We are working closely with Government to acquire mechanical equipment, more planting equipment and fertiliser and herbicide applicators to make our job more efficient and lower costs and get our yield up.

"The more cane we produce, the lower the unit cost of production will be."

Small holder farms are those that produce less than 150 tonnes of cane per season.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65020.6312
JPY 54.332051.3320
GBP 0.38730.3793
EUR 0.45490.4429
NZD 0.70170.6687
AUD 0.64580.6208
USD 0.48670.4697

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 7th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post
  2. Jasa man to watch
  3. Five recognised by President with Order of Fiji awards
  4. Party for talks in US
  5. Farmers 'lose hope'
  6. Rising Rajput stars: Enriching a legacy
  7. Railway network revitalisation
  8. Call for herbal medicine use
  9. 'Pathetic' roads halt transport
  10. Call to study weed

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  7. Biman hits back at PM Monday (03 Apr)
  8. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  9. Baber: A role model in Hong Kong 7s Monday (03 Apr)
  10. New sugar mill 'not ruled out' Monday (03 Apr)