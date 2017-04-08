Raj: Speak out against abuse

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ashwin Raj. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says it has a track record of speaking out against human rights abuses and has very publicly demonstrated this in the past year.

FHRADC director Ashwin Raj made the comment after Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka called for his resignation, accusing him of being a co-oppressor of the Fijian people.

Mr Raj said examples of human rights interventions by the FHRADC included investigating cases of police brutality and condemning them while also calling for independent investigations and accountability.

He said the commission had also monitored places of detention including police cell blocks, Department of Immigration safe houses, hospitals, and made 32 visits to prisons around the country in the past five months alone.

"The commission is independently investigating the death in police custody of an 18-year-old," Mr Raj said.

"The commission took a very public and independent stance on the issue of the Iranian refugee which was openly critical of the current Government. Intervention on the issue of human trafficking where the travel documents and passport of a Filipino worker was confiscated by his employer for over two years. "

Mr Raj said the commission had also investigated workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, race, gender, pregnancy and age. Mr Rabuka had criticised Mr Raj for his suggestions that policing of social media be considered, saying the commission needed to speak out against repressive media decrees.