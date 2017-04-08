Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post

/ Front page / News

FOREIGN Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Robin Nair resigned from Government yesterday saying he felt "a sense of liberation".

Mr Nair's departure from his post was confirmed by Government in a statement yesterday.

"His duties will be assumed with immediate effect in an acting capacity by the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan," the Government statement said.

Mr Nair said he had initially taken the post to accomplish goals with the ministry and he was satisfied with the work done in his tenure as permanent secretary.

"What I can say right now is that I feel a sense of liberation," he said.

Mr Nair was appointed permanent secretary for foreign affairs on April 20 last year. He previously served as Fiji's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and also as a diplomat in Fiji and Australia.

Mr Nair was awarded the Order of Fiji last year.