Accused testifies

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Accused Kelepi Qaqa outside the High Court in Suva. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A 25-YEAR-OLD labourer who was allegedly murdered during a fight in Nausori in 2015 had approached one of the accused persons, Josaia Vusuya, with a broken beer glass before his death, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

Mr Vusuya was the first to take the witness stand for the defence as the trial continued before Justice Salesi Temo yesterday.

Kelepi Qaqa, Tevita Dakuituraga and Mr Vusuya are standing trial for the alleged offence.

The three are alleged to have assaulted Epineri Waqawai, 25, on July 18, 2015 resulting in his death.

Mr Vusuya and Mr Qaqa are charged with one count each of murder while Mr Dakuituraga is charged with one count of murder and one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In his evidence, Mr Vusuya said on the night of the alleged offence he was first approached by Mr Waqawai outside the New World Supermarket. He alleged, when he was approaching the scene of the fight, Mr Waqawai ran towards him with a broken beer glass and tried to stab his neck with it.

Mr Vusuya said in his defence, he held the glass in Mr Waqawai's hand on one hand and punched him with the other. As a result of this, he said, Mr Waqawai leaned on the wire fence, went down and sat in the concrete drain.

He said he then left the scene because he was worried that Mr Waqawai would run after him.

The trial continues before Justice Temo on Monday.