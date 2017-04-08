Youth data important

/ Front page / News

THE importance of having data in youth development in the country is critical for its growth and success, says the Youth and Sports Ministry's permanent secretary Alison Burchell.

She made the comments at the Pacific Region launch of the 2016 Global Youth Development Index (YDI) and Report in Suva yesterday.

The report was the first evidence-based study on the current state of development of young people in 183 countries, including those in the Pacific region.

Ms Burchell said data was critically important to the ministry because it provided a baseline to measure the outcomes of the youth programs.

She said the Government played a vital role in youth development in the country.

According to the report, Fiji had a global ranking of 106 out of 183 countries in the 2016 YDI.