Farmers 'lose hope'

SUGARCANE growers have lost confidence in the industry because many are aged, their issues have not been addressed and there was nothing established to assist them when they retire.

This was communicated to sugar industry stakeholders by Drasa farmer Davendra Prasad during an event held to mark the opening of the 2017 cane planting season in Lautoka on Thursday.

Mr Prasad also said many farmers remained disillusioned at the lack of direct aid in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"We have been facing droughts over the past three years and two cyclones and this is not favourable weather for cane production," he said.

"Farmers also have nothing when they retire, there is no fund to assist them and this has put the morale of farmers down, they have lost hope."

Mr Prasad called on Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark to send teams into the cane belt areas to view first-hand the plight of growers and obtain their views.

Mr Clark welcomed Mr Prasad's remarks and said things were difficult but there were better days ahead.

"Those are valid comments and I do appreciate honesty in interaction."

I think the more honest we can be with each other, telling each other about the hard things and the good things, the better," he said.

"Farming is a tough life, not only here in Fiji but everywhere in the world.

"Farmers have very good years and very bad years and in between mediocre years.

"That's the nature of the business we're in, so we've got to plan for the bad years.

"Unfortunately, Fiji has suffered a couple of bad years in a row which has drained the reserves.

"It's a tough time but what I have seen among the people I have met so far is the level of resilience you don't see very often."